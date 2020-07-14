General News

It’s been God – Odartey Lamptey speaks after court ruling against ex-wife

Former Ghana international Odartey Lamptey

It is the wish of former Ghana international Nii Odartey Lamptey that no man encounters the sordid experience he endured in the hands of his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah.

Lamptey is on cloud nine after the Court of Appeal rejected an appeal filed by his former wife over his seven-bedroom house at East Legon.



Gloria Appiah was praying the court to annul a High Court ruling that meant that she got GHC200,000, a car, and a four-bedroom house located in Dome as alimony for their divorce.



Fortunately for the former Black Stars player, the legal battle ended with the Court of Appeal upholding the High Court’s earlier decision and he is excited about the development.



In an interview with Kasapa FM, Odartey said he was relieved that finally some finality has been brought to the issue and he can now focus on his life.



“It has not been an easy journey in the last seven years. I’m really happy that it's over. God has been with me throughout this battle and I’m grateful. It is my prayer that no man goes through this experience. It’s not a good experience at all but I thank God for the strength. I’m really happy”, he said.

The latest ruling brings to an end a protracted legal battle that has spanned seven years.



Lamptey began steps to divorce his wife after DNA tests of their three children revealed that he was a father to none of them.



In her defense, Gloria Appiah accused Lamptey of not being able to father a child.



It later turned out to be false as Lamptey now has two children with his new partner.

