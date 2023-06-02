24
Menu
News

It's been over 4 years since you cut sod for Amasaman Housing Project - Prophet Oduro to Akufo-Addo

Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro 696x435.png Founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the delayed affordable housing project in Amasaman.

His criticisms were contained in a viral video which was sighted by GhanaWeb.

According to him, the president cut sod for the project four and half years on, nothing has been done with the land.

“Many years ago, President came to Amasaman to cut sod for affordable housing. It’s been four and half years, ‘not even a single block has been brought to the land” he said.

His comments, among other things, told the President to be prudent with the IMF bailout and ensure it is used for its intended purpose.

“So, when someone like Kofi Oduro tells you to be careful with the money you’ve received, he doesn’t mean evil. Be careful not to allow the money slip into anybody’s pocket when he or she hasn’t worked for Ghana,” he added.



Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb



To advertise with GhanaWeb



Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:





Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe