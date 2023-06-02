It's been over 4 years since you cut sod for Amasaman Housing Project - Prophet Oduro to Akufo-Addo

Founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro

The founder and leader of Alabaster International Ministries, Prophet Dr Kofi Oduro, has criticized President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the delayed affordable housing project in Amasaman.

His criticisms were contained in a viral video which was sighted by GhanaWeb.



According to him, the president cut sod for the project four and half years on, nothing has been done with the land.



“Many years ago, President came to Amasaman to cut sod for affordable housing. It’s been four and half years, ‘not even a single block has been brought to the land” he said.



His comments, among other things, told the President to be prudent with the IMF bailout and ensure it is used for its intended purpose.



“So, when someone like Kofi Oduro tells you to be careful with the money you’ve received, he doesn’t mean evil. Be careful not to allow the money slip into anybody’s pocket when he or she hasn’t worked for Ghana,” he added.





#JohnniesBite: Many years ago, President Akufo-Addo came to Amasaman to cut sword for affordable housing, it’s been over 4 years and there is no cement block on site - Prophet Kofi Oduro, Alabaster International Ministry.#TV3NewDay pic.twitter.com/MuTZIUE2mV — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 2, 2023





Share your news stories and ideas with GhanaWeb







To advertise with GhanaWeb







Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:









