It's better to grow lean than die of coronavirus - Opanyin Agyekum tells Ghanaians

Dean of the School of Performing Arts of the University of Ghana, Professor Kofi Agyekum, popularly known as Opanyin Agyekum has lambasted Ghanaians for disobeying the COVID-19 health protocols.

Opanyin Agyekum bemoaned the recalcitrant character of some Ghanaians, stressing the pandemic disease in no joke.



He wondered why people have decided to throw caution to the wind.



Discussing the COVID-19 situation in Ghana, Opanyin Agyekum advised the citizenry to note that it is better for one to protect himself or herself and live than die of COVID-19.

"The person has been starved due to the COVID situation is more honorable than the person who is dead because of COVID. Even today, there is no laying-in-state for the person who dies of COVID. So, the lean person has much honor than the one who is dead because of COVID. So, it is better to be emaciated than to die of COVID," he said.



He called on the citizens to immediately stop their disobedience and avoid being infected or spreading the disease to reduce the number of cases in the country which is currently on the surge.



