It's difficult to understand the logic behind Achimota school rules on wearing of dreadlocks - Kweku Baako

Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

•Achimota School has finally admitted the two Rastafarian students

• This was after the Court ruled in the favour of the Rasta students



• The two students; Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea were spotted in school on Thursday and Friday respectively



New Crusading Guide Editor in Chief, Malik Kweku Baako Jnr has said he could not fathom the logic behind Achimota School's decision to reject the two Rastafarian students because of their dreadlocks.



He opined that the school had a course to react only if the Rasta students misbehaved on campus.



But for the school to claim that the dreadlocked students will inspire other students to have the same hairdo was incomprehensible.

Speaking on Peace FM's Kokrokoo show, the ace journalist described the banter between Achimota School and the Rastafarian students as needless.



Kweku Baako Jnr said, Achimota school's back and forth with the students was "so needless in my candid opinion; so so needless and unnecessary . . . it's a great school, big school but I thought this whole thing was overblown. I didn't get the point. If they have the Rasta and they come to misbehave, yes, then you take action. But the mere fact that they have dreadlocks and so they will inspire other students to do same or something else, I was finding it very difficult to appreciate the logic behind the school's position that their rules and regulations, some of which do not allow for you to grow your hair that way".



The Human Rights Division of the High Court, on Monday, May 31, 2021, ruled that the students be admitted into the Achimota school.



Meanwhile, the two students; Tyrone Marhguy and Oheneba Nkrabea has been finally accepted by the Achimota school and have completed their registration process.



