It’s disturbing, barbaric – Govt condemns killing of 90-year-old woman

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

The brutal killing of a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba in the Savannah Region has drawn strong condemnation from the government of Ghana.

The gruesome murder of the woman who was suspected to be a witch has incensed Ghanaians and the government has officially commented on the issue.



Speaking on Accra-based Okay FM, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah relayed the government’s message of disgust and shock over the incident.



He assured that the country’s law enforcement agencies will fish out the perpetrators of the barbaric crime and punish them accordingly.



Oppong Nkrumah revealed that the issue will be discussed by the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is visiting the Gonja area today.

“We’ve all seen the video and the content is difficult to watch. And old woman who is a grand mother to all of us has been beaten horribly by some people who think she’s a witch. Ghana police service has already dispatched a team of investigators to the town and have arrested some suspects”.



“They’ve also placed a bounty on the killers. The police are dealing with issue with all the seriousness it deserves. The President is also visiting the Gonja place today so I’m sure he will raise the issue. It’s disturbing, barbaric and we don’t have to entertain these things”, he said.



The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has also condemned incident.



“When a dog or goat offends someone, it is not killed in this manner, not to talk of a fellow human being. No one has the right to take the life of anyone. This issue is very disheartening and must be condemned in its entirety. Old age and other factors can render old women helpless, making them feel miserable, but that does not make them witches. No one has the right to tag the mother of a rich man as a witch, why can’t same be said of vulnerable women,” she explained.

