It’s easier for a smoked, dried fish to walk than NPP winning Sagnarigu seat – A.B.A Fuseini

A.B.A. Fuseini speaking at Mahama's tour in the Northern Region

Source: Mumuni Yunus, Contributor

Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu constituency, Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini has assured the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama that he will support the party's parliamentary candidate, Attah Issah to retain the seat for the NDC with all his might and influence.

Alhaji Fuseini who lost to the party’s accountant, Atta Issah during its parliamentary primaries said the governing New Patriotic Party NPP couldn't win the seat.



Addressing party supporters at the Bagabaga College of Education in Tamale on Tuesday, during the Building Ghana Tour by Mahama, the outgoing MP likened a win for the NPP in the constituency to a fish coming back to life after it has been smoked and dried and put up for sale.



"Your Excellency, I want to also stand here and assure you, by the grace of almighty Allah, the Sagnarigu constituency has come to stay with the NDC perpetually, it is never going anywhere. Your Excellency, we are going to retain the Sagnarigu constituency, and our brother Attah Issah will be a Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu", the MP assured.



"Your excellency, I want to say here, that the Sagnarigu constituency, NPP making any gains in Sagnarigu Constituency is as good as saying that, a fish that has been caught, that has been smoked and dried and is in the store for sale. It is easier for that fish to walk back to the sea than the NPP (and its parliamentary candidate) to win the Sagnarigu seat. I say this because, when the mad fish comes to tell you the crocodile has one eye, it knows what it is talking about", he added.

He promised to work together with the party’s parliamentary candidate to garner 90% of the votes for the NDC flagbearer at the December presidential and parliamentary elections.



"So Mr. President, I want to assure you, Sagnarigu from its inception has been the world Bank of NDC in the Northern Region. Now let me clarify what I mean by the World Bank. I am saying this in terms of numerical strength. But I am talking about the percentage and quantum of votes registered by the Sagnarigu constituency. And in the first year of the creation of Sagnarigu constituency, we registered almost 82% for President Mahama. I want to assure you that, by the grace of Allah, Inshallah, Inshallah, Inshallah, on December 7th, when the ballots are open and counted, your Excellency, we shall give you 90% of the votes in Sagnarigu", Alhaji A. B. A. Fuseini concluded.



The former deputy Northern Regional minister however admonished supporters to be circumspect in order not to thwart their efforts in unifying the NDC across the constituency and beyond to recapture power in the 2024 election.



John Mahama ended his two-day Building Ghana Tour of the Northern Region on Tuesday. He has been meeting with professional groups in the region, to solicit their contributions towards the preparation of the NDC’s 2024 manifesto.