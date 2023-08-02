It’s easier to raise the dead than Alan becoming NPP flagbearer – Blind historian

Aspiring flagbearer for the NPP, Alan Kyerematen

Bulgaria, the blind historian has advised former trade minister, Alan Kyerematen, to bury his presidential ambition as it is impossible to achieve it.

According to Bulgaria who spoke to KOFI TV, in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com, it is easier to raise the dead than for Alan Kyerematen to become the New Patriotic Party flagbearer.



“Apart from raising the dead to come back to life, the next most difficult thing is for Alan Kyerematen to become NPP flagbearer,” he told Kofi Adomah.



Refreshing the memory of viewers, Bulgaria said Alan’s written and signed resignation in 2007 was the end of his political ambition.



In 2007, then failed presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen resigned from the party.



Mr. Kyerematen reportedly presented that resignation letter personally to the then chairman of the NPP, Mr. Peter Mac Manu in Accra.

At the time, Alan Kyerematen was responsible for Identifiable Groups in the 2007 campaign team of the then flag bearer of the NPP, Nana Akufo-Addo who went ahead to lose the 2008 election to NDC’s Atta Mills.



Alan Kyerematen is currently gunning to become NPP flagbearer for the 2024 election.



