General News

It’s easier to sell NPP in 2020 than it was in 2016 – Mustapha Hamid

Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, Minister, Inner City and Zongo Development

Minister for Inner City and Zongo Development, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has confessed that it’s easier to sell the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in 2020 than it was in 2016.

According to him, in 2016, Akufo-Addo was now struggling to be President so people would have doubted his capabilities.



But with the work the NPP government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in this short period, everyone in Ghana is aware of what the NPP government can do to help make the country better and developed.

He said “It is easier to sell Akufo-Addo in 2020 than in 2016. This is because, in 2016, Akufo-Addo was struggling to become President. So people were doubting his capabilities. They were saying can he do the work, should we vote for him, some even said the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know. But now, everybody knows how Walewale market looks like or Gambaga market looks like and everybody can be able to tell which of the markets have been beneficial”.



He said “It is easier to sell Akufo-Addo in 2020 than in 2016. This is because, in 2016, Akufo-Addo was struggling to become President. So people were doubting his capabilities. They were saying can he do the work, should we vote for him, some even said the devil you know is better than the angel you don’t know. But now, everybody knows how Walewale market looks like or Gambaga market looks like and everybody can be able to tell which of the markets have been beneficial”.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.