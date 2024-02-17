'It's extremely a pleasure to hear' - Ex-minister on Mahama's running mate rumours

Akwasi Oppong-Fosu

Former Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Akwasi Oppong-Fosu, has addressed swirling rumours of his potential candidacy as the running mate to National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama.

In an exclusive interview on Happy 98.9 FM’s “Fact Sheet” with Reynolds Agyeman, he expressed gratitude for the widespread speculation.



He stated, “It’s extremely a pleasure to hear such rumours about me being considered as the running mate to John Mahama.”



However, he quickly pointed out the importance of the party’s internal processes in making such a decision.



“We have distinguished elders who have been selected to help the party make such important decisions. We have the council of elders and party executives who are responsible for crucial stuff like this,” he added.

Highlighting the complexity of the decision-making process, Oppong-Fosu noted, “There are so many things for them to consider to arrive at an answer and present who rightly deserves the role in these crucial times.”



He stressed the significance of patience and trust in the party’s leadership to make the best decision for the NDC’s electoral prospects.



While the speculation has sparked excitement among NDC supporters, the former minister’s measured response reflects a recognition of the careful deliberation required in selecting a running mate.



Akwasi Oppong Fosu previously served as the District Chief Executive for the Obuasi Municipal Assembly between 1986 – 1990. He subsequently became the MP for the Amenfi East constituney in the Sixth Parliament of the Fourth Republic on the ticket of the NDC.