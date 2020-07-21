General News

It's 'false, ridiculous, mischievous'; Agyinasare never took loan from FirsTrust S&L, GN Bank' – Perez Chapel Int'l

Bishop Agyinasare, General Overseer of Perez Chapel

Perez Chapel International has denied social media rumours that its founder, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, ever took loans from now-defunct financial institutions FirsTrust Savings & Loans Company, as well as GN Bank.

A statement signed by Apostle Raymond Acquah, Administrative Bishop, Perez Chapel International, on Monday, 20 July 2020, described the rumours as “false, ridiculous and mischievous”.



“I am to state on authority that Bishop Charles Agyinasare has never applied for, nor secured any loan from the collapsed FirsTrust Savings & Loans Company and the GN Bank”, the Administrative Bishop insisted in the statement, clarifying that although the Presiding Bishop of the church was once a Board Chairman of FirsTrust Savings & Loans Company, “the allegation is a complete fabrication”.



“Bishop Charles Agyinasare never applied for, nor ever received a loan from FirsTrust Savings & Loans, either before, during or after his Chairmanship of the Board of FirsTrust Savings & Loans”, the statement emphasised, stressing: “Bishop Charles Agyinasare or the church he presides over has never applied for nor ever received a loan from GN Bank or FirsTrust Savings & Loans”.



Read the full statement below:



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: FALSE ALLEGATIONS AGAINST BISHOP DR CHARLES AGYINASARE

It has come to our attention that some ridiculous and mischievous information is circulating on social media and on some unsuspecting news portals.



It is a known fact that if one dares to speak about the ills of society, attack dogs are readily unleashed to sustain the crippling culture of silence in our dear country.



I am to state on authority that Bishop Charles Agyinasare has never applied for nor secured any loan from the collapsed FirsTrust Savings & Loans Company and the GN Bank.



The allegation is a complete fabrication and is, therefore, false.



For the records, I am to clarify and confirm the following;

1. Bishop Charles Agyinasare was one time Board Chairman of FirsTrust Savings & Loans Company.



2. Bishop Charles Agyinasare NEVER applied for nor ever received a loan from FirsTrust Savings & Loans, either before, during or after his Chairmanship of the Board of FirsTrust Savings & Loans.



3. Bishop Charles Agyinasare or the church he presides over has NEVER applied for nor ever received a loan from GN Bank or FirsTrust Savings & Loans.



We are by this press release urging the media and the general public to disregard the lies and falsehood and ask that those persons circulating such lies and unfounded allegations put an end to it.



We ask the general public to disregard this failed attempt to malign Bishop Charles Agyinasare.

Thank you and God bless us all.



Apostle Raymond Acquah (Administrative Bishop, Perez Chapel International)



050 479 9780

