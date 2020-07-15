General News

It’s impossible to allow Accra Girls SHS students go home – Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu

Private legal practitioner, Martin Kpebu has said it’s practically not possible to allow students of Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS) to go home despite calls from several quarters including the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for schools to be closed down.

To him, allowing the girls to go home will rather trigger a rapid rate of infection in the communities they live in.



“For Accra Girls, it is practically not possible to allow the children to go home…then it means that after a few days this disease will spread too far. So, we have to keep them for 14 days and after the 14 days, we test all of them. When they don’t have it [COVID-19], they go home”, he proposed in an interview monitored by MyNewsGh.com



“Government should by this time put in measures to test all the children; once 55 have tested positive they have to test all them [students],” he stressed.



“And then once again 14 days after they must be tested again”, he added.



“It is not advisable for the children to go home with the parents”, Mr Kpebu warned.



55 students of Accra Girls Senior High school tested positive of coronavirus.

The Ghana Education Service and the Ghana Health Service in a joint statement revealed this to the media.



“As of 13 July 2020, a total of 314 persons (student and staff) from the School have been tested. Out of these, 55 have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 while 259 persons tested negative.”



This comes a week after the school recorded its first case in which some students, a teacher and his wife had tested positive for the virus, compelling many parents to go in for their kids who are preparing for this year’s WASSCE.









