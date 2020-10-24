'It’s in Ghana’s interest for Nigeria to be peaceful' – Bombande

Former UN Mediation Adviser for the Central African Republic, Emmanuel Bombande

A former UN Mediation Adviser for the Central African Republic, Emmanuel Bombande, has called for a collaborative effort between Ghana and Nigeria to end the ongoing turmoil in the Buhari-led West African nation.

The former Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister called on Ghanaian authorities to be supportive to Nigeria in this moment of the upheaval, which has resulted in the death of citizens and security officers in that country.



Mr Bombande, who is a conflict resolution, peacebuilding and development professional, told Abena Tabi on The Key Points on TV3 Saturday, October 24 that it is in the interest of Ghana to ensure that calm is restored in Nigeria.



“I think that from our side in Ghana, it is important to be understood that we are sisters and brothers first and foremost with the people of Nigeria.



“It is in the interest of Ghana for Nigeria to have the kind of peace and stability with respect for the rights of all Nigerians and now make it possible for our common efforts, Ghana and Nigeria to be able to impact on the entire West Africa region.



“I have always argued that when Ghana and Nigeria hold hands and provide leadership, we can transform the entire West Africa region.



“To that extent, we should be seen in solidarity with Nigeria, supporting their efforts and any observations should be made or have been making, should be constructive that the sanctity of life is the beginning of everything but when security deteriorates to the point that the people fear living in their own country, then all of us are in danger and we don’t want that.

“So we wish them well especially after 60 years of independence that Nigeria will rise up to this occasion and we will see a new Nigeria moving forward.”



Meanwhile Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, in a nationwide address on Thursday, urged the international community, especially those who have shared concerns about the protests in Nigeria, to know the facts before making judgements.



Several days of protests to get the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (Sars) unit of the Nigerian police disbanded has degenerated into violence and shooting of peaceful protesters.



This has seen the international community including the United Nations, the African Union (AU) and the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) calling for calm and restraint on the part of both protesters and the police.



Addressing the nation, President Buhari expressed gratitude to the international community but urged that making hasty pronouncements may not be fair when all the facts available have not been analysed.



“To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgement and making hasty pronouncements.”