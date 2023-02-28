5
Menu
News

It’s my responsibility to ensure Christian Atsu is given a dignified burial – Akufo-Addo

81c42c18 D59e 48b0 A91f 79c9b7f8d0ba President Akufo-Addo met a delegation from late Atsu's family

Tue, 28 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that he will do everything to ensure late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu is given a dignified burial.

The President said this on Monday, February 27, when he hosted the family of the deceased player and officials of the Ghana FA at the Jubilee House.

“I want the Chief of Staff to make sure we organise a state-assisted funeral for Christian Atsu depending on the date that you the members of the family and the GFA will select.

“Everything will be done from the point of view of the government to make sure that he is given a dignified exit. I owe it as my responsibility as President to make sure that that happens,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

The President of Ghana added, “The decision as to when the funeral will take place depends on the family. That is the tradition in Ghana. Whatever the decision, whatever date that you chose you should know that the government will stand squarely behind you to make sure that we give him a fitting burial.”

While the date of the funeral for Christian Atsu has not been set, the family has scheduled to have a one-week observation of the demise of the player on March 4.

Source: footballghana.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I’m a wizard – Kyiri Abosom concedes as Delay bombards him with questions
Meet the late Ndebugre's son eyeing Zebilla constituency seat
Ablakwa vs. Rev. Kusi Boateng: 'The system is working' – Okoe Boye
Tension brews in Police Service over promotion
Otumfuo restores land forcefully seized from owner by Amakomhene
Ghana votes against Russia again
I am full of demons if you claim pork is possessed – Sefa Kayi to Sonnie Badu
Three times Rev. Boakye courted public controversy
Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church is dead
Asiedu Nketia’s son joins Tano South NDC Parliamentary race
Related Articles: