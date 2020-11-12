It's ‘needless’ to include Mahama in your Agyapa deal assessment report - Baako to Amidu

Kweku Baako Jnr, Editor-in-Chief, New Crusading Guide

Seasoned journalist, Kweku Baako Jnr. has slammed Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu for mentioning former President John Dramani Mahama's name in his Agyapa Royalties corruption risk assessment report.

Delivering a report on the infamous Agyapa Royalties deal, Mr. Martin Amidu referred to Mr. John Mahama as the ''Government Official 1'' in the Airbus scandal.



His reference angered the former President who in turn fired shots at him.



"Amidu goes and presents Agyapa investigations and I thought he was a man enough. They say investigate Agyapa, so present a report on Agyapa. If you have investigated Airbus, present a report on Airbus.



“In the Agyapa report, you know that it is going to be damning of this government and so you go and put one paragraph there about Airbus. Nobody asked you about Airbus. If you were man enough, present Agyapa and do a report on Airbus separately and then I will come and answer you on Airbus.



“But because he is a coward and they knew Agyapa was going to be discussed today, he put a paragraph on Airbus to equalize the discussion. What stupidity is this?” Mr. Mahama exclaimed.

Speaking in relation to the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Kweku Baako Jnr. stated that it was needless for Mr. Amidu to raise the Airbus scandal in the Agyapa Royalties report.



"I don't think there was the basis for including the Airbus. An independent, distinct, separate report on it would have been fair... The focus should have been exclusively and mainly on Agyapa and I agree with that in principle," he said.



Mr. Baako also rebuked the former President for using the word "stupidity" on the Special Prosecutor.



"If you know Martin very well, that was something that I think the former President should have avoided," he stated.