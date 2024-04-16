It's nobody's right to be Bawumia’s running mate – John Boadu

John Boadu

A former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu, has emphasized that getting selected as a running mate for the party's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is a privilege and not a right.

According to him, no one will be imposed on the party, and thus, persons interested in becoming president on the ticket of the party should engage in future flagbearer elections instead of clamouring for the running mate position.



He explained that the selection of Bawumia’s running mate would prioritize choosing the most suitable candidate to complement him.



Speaking in an interview on Joy News on April 15, 2024, Boadu stated “Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was nominated (as running mate) in August 2008, so we still have time to go, and like I said it is nobody’s right to become a running mate. If you want to become president, contest when we reopen nominations.”



The Director General of the State and Governance Authority (SIGA) continued "So, this noise about I should have it and he or she should not have it and creating all kinds of challenges, I think that it is something that must be stopped.



"Because even if the flagbearer chooses one person which we have seen over the years, the National Council can decide that no, we won't go with this person,” he added.

With only eight months to the 2024 general elections, Bawumia is yet to decide his running mate.



However, some names have come up as potential running mates. They include Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Minister of Communication, Dr Osei Yaw Adutwum Minister of Education and MP for Bosomtwe, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Energy Minister, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare Chief of Staff, Bryan Acheampong MP for Abetifi among others.





