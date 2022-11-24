0
Menu
News

It's not enough to talk about the problem, take action! - Kabila admonishes National Security Minister

Video Archive
Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

James Kwabena Bomfeh has called on the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, to be proactive in ensuring Ghana is not invaded by terrorists.

The former General Secretary of Convention People's Party (CPP) sent this admonition to the Minister while reacting to his press briefing in Accra on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

The Minister hinted that Ghana is likely to be invaded by terrorists through galamsey activities.

“In Mali, in Burkina Faso, the terrorists have always been attracted to gold mining areas. Clearly, they try to make money from gold mining activities to undertake the criminal activities that they do. The criminals may want to take advantage of galamsey activities in our country to raise money to do what they do in other countries and what they may plan to do in our country,” he said.

He, however, assured the nation that “measures are being put in place to avert any possible occurrence in the country".

Kwabena Bomfeh, also called 'Kabila', has asked the Minister to walk his talk.

"It is not enough to talk about the problem. Proffer solutions and work to implement the solutions . . . The little I've learned about governance from both development studies and political science theory and practice is that intelligence is the one key ingredient that guarantees good governance," he stated.

He added, "It's not just enough to know but the courage to pursue the right is important."

Kabila made these submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion programme Wednesday morning.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar