It's not enough to talk about the problem, take action! - Kabila admonishes National Security Minister

James Kwabena Bomfeh has called on the National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah, to be proactive in ensuring Ghana is not invaded by terrorists.

The former General Secretary of Convention People's Party (CPP) sent this admonition to the Minister while reacting to his press briefing in Accra on Sunday, November 20, 2022.



The Minister hinted that Ghana is likely to be invaded by terrorists through galamsey activities.



“In Mali, in Burkina Faso, the terrorists have always been attracted to gold mining areas. Clearly, they try to make money from gold mining activities to undertake the criminal activities that they do. The criminals may want to take advantage of galamsey activities in our country to raise money to do what they do in other countries and what they may plan to do in our country,” he said.



He, however, assured the nation that “measures are being put in place to avert any possible occurrence in the country".



Kwabena Bomfeh, also called 'Kabila', has asked the Minister to walk his talk.

"It is not enough to talk about the problem. Proffer solutions and work to implement the solutions . . . The little I've learned about governance from both development studies and political science theory and practice is that intelligence is the one key ingredient that guarantees good governance," he stated.



He added, "It's not just enough to know but the courage to pursue the right is important."



Kabila made these submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" discussion programme Wednesday morning.



