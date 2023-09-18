It's not in the interest of the commission to disenfranchise any eligible voter – EC

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah

The chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensah, has dispelled claims that the commission is intentionally disenfranchising eligible voters in the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise.

According to her, the commission has no interest in disenfranchising persons who are eligible to vote.



It can be recalled that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and some four opposition parties filed an injunction in court against the ongoing Limited Voter Registration Exercise.



They say the EC’s decision to limit the registration exercise to the district offices only is an attempt by the commission to disenfranchise the potential voters ahead of the 2024 General Elections.



Addressing the public today, September 18, 2023, the chairperson indicated that they are working to ensure that those who are qualified get registered in the exercise.



“We have heard of allegations from various quarters that the commission is disfranchising eligible voters, this is false.

“It is not in the interest of the commission to disenfranchise any eligible voter,” she said.



According to Jean Mensah, the commission has worked hard to capture most of the voting population in its register, thus affirming its commitment to upholding voter rights.



“In fact, we take pride in the fact that we have the second highest registered voters in the whole of Africa with the exception of Cape Verde which has a national population of just about 600,000 and a voting population of 55.33%,” she added.



