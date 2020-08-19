General News

It’s not my duty to speak for you – Kweku Baako chides government communicators

Veteran journalist, Kweku Baako

Veteran journalist, Kweku Baako has tasked the government to make public the findings from investigations it conducted into the cocoa roads projects.

The government upon assumption of office carried out a value for money audit on some contracts signed by the previous government for the construction of roads.



The report from the audit is unknown to the public but Kweku Baako who claims to have obtained the report says a lot of rot was discovered.



Speaking on Peace FM, Baako said while some of them proved to be value for money, others fell short of their valuations.



Baako asked the government to be accountable to Ghanaians by releasing the report to Ghanaians.

“When you make a case of inflated project, you don’t stop there, you prove it. This administration has subjected some of the projects to value for money audit and some turned out okay, others were not okay. When you do investigations and you get the report, make it public. I have a copy of the report on the cocoa roads but I’m not a government spokesperson. It is not my duty to be doing what the government ought to do for itself.



“Clearly, there were some terrible things, relative to that cocoa roads project. I have a copy and I have gone through it. When it comes to things like the cost of projects, I like to have a very focused and factual intercourse”.



Baako was discussing Vice President Bawumia’s address at a town hall meeting held on Tuesday, August 18.



The Vice President touted the infrastructure achievement of the government and pointed out some roads, hospitals and schools constructed under the Akufo-Addo led government.

