It’s not true! - NPP Nasara Coordinator denies endorsing NDC parliamentary candidate

Nasara Coordinator for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) at Tarkwa Nsuaem in the Western region, Zackaria Abubakari has squashed claims that he called on the Muslim community to vote for the NDC parliamentary candidate in the upcoming general elections.

He stated categorically that the allegations levelled against him were not true as the move was in a bid to tarnish his image in the constituency.



While setting the record straight in an interview on Oyerepa FM on Friday, April 19, 2024, Mr Abubakari said he entreated both the Christian and Muslim communities to vote for NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as his achievements in the past years have been remarkable.



"I said once the Christian community has allowed us to elect a Muslim [Dr Mahamudu Bawumia], we all have to come together including members of the opposition NDC who were seated in the room to help this vision come to pass..." he said in the interview on Oyerepa FM.

"I even mentioned some works of Dr Bawumia and entreated everyone to vote for him....I never said people should vote for the NDC parliamentary candidate[ssah Salifu Taylor]. It is not true," the NPP Nasara Coordinator lamented.



His comment comes on the back of news reportage that he had incurred the wrath of his party members after he publicly declared his support for the parliamentary candidate for the opposition National Democratic Congress, Issah Salifu Taylor during the annual Islamic ritual, Tafsr, in Tarkwa.



The occasion brought together hundreds of Muslims together, including the NDC parliamentary candidate.