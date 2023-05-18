8
Menu
News

It's only a madman who doesn’t change his mind - Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu on re-election

Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu Suame Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Thu, 18 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said that, as it stands now, he has decided he will not contest again as the Member of Parliament for the Suame constituency.

According to him, even though he has made up his mind not to contest, he is not fixated on that decision, as it is only a madman who does not change his mind.

“…so many people have asked not to talk about the issue including the national party. We are discussing it. As of today, I said I won’t contest again."

When asked by the host if there is a possibility he may change his mind, he said, “it is only a madman who cannot change his mind but as of today, I have not changed my mind."

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, is one of the longest-serving members of parliament.

He joined the House as a member of Old Tafo Suame on the ticket of the NPP in 1996 but currently represents Suame Constituency after the constituency was split.

The current Majority Leader is one of the more experienced MPs with a lot of knowledge of the operations of parliament.



YNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name
Video of Bawumia-branded campaign pickups hits social media
Otumfuo asks British Museum to return gold items in their possession
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute