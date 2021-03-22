It’s our responsibility as children of God to pray for government - Letsa

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister, has appealed to faith bearing members of the nation to continue to provide spiritual support to enable the government to deliver on its mandate.

He said all arms of the government needed prayers and that citizen’s desire in that regard must not be weakened by political undertones.



The Regional Minister, who was addressing an ordination and award ceremony of the Spirit Divinity College and Theological Seminary, West Africa in Ho said God held the keys to the successful management of the country and the growth of the economy.



“We must continue to pray for the government, for the Parliament and the Judiciary. It is our responsibility as children of God to pray for those in authority.



“There is no politics in the Ministry and we must support political leadership with prayers.



“We need prayers. Without God we cannot have the wisdom to steer the affairs of the Nation. God gives ideas to move people out of poverty. No politician has power. Power belongs to God. He alone gives knowledge to perform better,” Dr. Letsa stated.



He said the government supports God’s ministry and would back its activities, and urged actors to use their God-given ministry to bless people and the Church.

The Seminary graduated and ordained over 30 graduates who had completed Masters, Degree and Diploma programmes, while 19 outstanding personalities including; Chiefs and Queens of Ho Dome, and the Commander of the 66 Artillery Regiment, were honoured.



The Seminary was established in Lagos, Nigeria, and is affiliated to Thomas A-Becket University, USA.



Bishop Professor Okechy Gilbert, President of the Seminary said the dream was to establish an institution that would support government’s fight against crime among the youth by providing skills and missionary training.



“It is the Word of God that can transform people to be better citizens and give hope to the hopeless,” he stated.



A fundraiser was held for the establishment of a university for which land had been acquired at Deme in the Ho Municipality.