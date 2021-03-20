It’s perverse backwardness to refuse to admit students with dreadlocks – Gabby

Former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute Gabby Otchere-Darko

A former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute, Gabby Otchere-Darko, has said the refusal of the Achimota School authorities to admit a student with dreadlocks amounts to perverse backwardness.

He has therefore commended the Ghana Education Service (GES) for directing the school authorities to admit the students.



In a tweet, the leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) said “This day and age, a school in Africa will not admit a boy because he is a Rastafarian and wears his hair in that natural form. Call it perverse backwardness. Thank you, GES!”





Scores of Ghanaians including Reggae Dancehall artist Stonebwoy has launched a defense for the two young dreadlocks students who were denied admission at Achimota High School.The two students were allegedly not allowed to be admitted at the high school because of their dreadlocks and it has got most people reacting to the decision.

After former Kumbugu MP, Ras Muburak defended the two students, multiple award winning artist, Stonebwoy has also done same in a series of tweet.



He quizzed in a tweet if there is any harm in a school admitting a Rastafarian.



When one of his followers said the dread might affect the two students, Stonebwoy said the reason is weak.



