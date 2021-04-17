It's politically mischievous to say we’re in a state of insecurity - Former MP

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah

Former Member of Parliament for Manhyia North, Collins Owusu Amankwah has refuted assertions that Ghana was in a state of insecurity.

He disagreed saying although we cannot get a crime-free society, Ghana is not in a state of insecurity.



He told the host Kwabena Agyapong that it is the responsibility of our security agencies to prevent criminal activities and they are doing their best.



The former MP noted in an interview on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that we have a security system working to minimize crime.



Ghana he said is not a failed state when it comes to security issues.



“Nobody can convince me that we are in a state of insecurity. We are far from that. When you examine what constitutes the state of insecurity, Ghana is nowhere near that. It is only political opponents making erroneous claims that we are in a state of insecurity. The NDC is creating a politically tainted picture,” he posited.



Mr. Owusu Amankwah further averaged that Ghanaians are not security consciousness and it was about time we take security matters seriously.

He advised them to provide the needed information to our security agencies to help them prevent and stamp out criminals in our society.



He said we should not keep mute when we come across suspicious personalities.



The former legislator said the government is putting in resources to ensure our security agencies work efficiently.



He said the various agencies have been resourced with the needed logistics so they will combat criminal activities.



He stressed Ghanaians must have hope in their security agencies because they are prepared to prevent crime.



However, fighting crime is a shared responsibility because the police cannot fight crime alone, he concluded.