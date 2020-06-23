General News

It’s real, very scary – Health expert confirms Ghana’s death toll rise

Quality and Safety Manager at the Ga East Municipal hospital, Madam Evelyn Narkie Dowuona, has described as terrifying the rate at which people are dying from the coronavirus.

According to her, it is a tragedy they never anticipated as health professionals.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb, Madam Dowouna attributed the sudden rise in death toll to the weather and patients who suffer from various comorbidities.



“Our death toll has increased and it is becoming scary. You will realize that the weather has changed and things are getting worse. We didn’t bargain or anticipate for this. We have a lot of sick people coming in and they are all showing symptoms. Those that have comorbidities are getting worse day in and out. In fact, we are not happy at all,” she stated.



She also cautioned and admonished individuals who still harbour thoughts about the non-existence of the coronavirus.



“I want to tell the public that the virus is very real. Who will have a whole lot of money and resources pushed into an agenda that it’s not true? It is killing our brothers and sisters out there. We have seen it and we know it is real. Let’s abide by the personal protective etiquettes and take good care of ourselves,” she established.





Ghana’s rise in death toll



Ghana has recorded 10 more death of COVID-19 cases, sending the country’s total fatal cases from 85 to 95.



Addressing the press on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) said the death toll from the illness has risen by 10 more people to 95 while recoveries have increased to 10,907.



According to the data released by the GHS, the total number of cases recorded stands at 14,568.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.