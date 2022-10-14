13
It’s sad Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked while Ofori-Atta is still at post – Ablakwa

Kwasi Kwarteng And Ken Ofori Atta121212 Kwasi Kwarteng (left), Ken Ofori-Atta (right)

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has bemoaned the fact that Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, is at post while his UK counterpart, Kwasi Kwarteng, has been fired just 6 weeks after his appointment.

In a tweet shared on Friday, October 14, 2022, Ablakwa berated President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for failing to fire Ofori-Atta, whom he accuses of being the cause of the current hardship in the country.

He intimated that rather than sacking the finance minister, the president always exonerates and praises him even though he is mismanaging Ghana’s economy.

“Kwasi Kwarteng hasn’t done a fraction of the damage Ken Ofori-Atta has caused the Ghanaian economy but he gets to be sacked and Ken is showered with praises from his family member, President Akufo-Addo as Ghanaians languish in more pain,” parts of the MP’s tweet read.

Ablakwa made these remarks while reacting to news reports that Britain’s Finance Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng had been sacked, following a meeting with Prime Minister Liz Truss at Downing Street on Friday, October 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Kwasi Kwarteng has written to the Prime Minister of the UK, Liz Truss, indicating that he has accepted her decision to sack him.

“You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted.

“When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.

“As I have said many times in the past weeks, following the status quo was simply not an option,” parts of Kwarteng’s letter read.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
