It's sad Rawlings 'followed' his mother to the grave - Kweku Ricketts-Hagan

Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, Kweku George Ricketts-Hagan has described the demise of the late Jerry John Rawlings as sad especially when the deceased buried his mother, Victoria Agbotui, just weeks ago.

He noted that the bizarre situation remains a mystery.



In an interview with GhanaWeb after paying a visit to the Rawlings' family at their Ridge residence, the MP said: “It’s quite interesting that the man has actually just buried his mother. It’s just sad that after a week or so this should happen. God knows best. He’s done his bit in this life and for Ghana”.



Mr Ricketts-Hagan indicated that Rawlings tried his best to get rid of the corruption canker that has engulfed the country.



He, therefore, requested that government be disciplined and work towards eradicating the corruption canker to honour the memory of the late statesman.



"The democracy we are enjoying today was as a result of something he started in 1979 to try and stabilise the country, to try and get rid of corruption…

If we are to do anything to celebrate him, we should go back to his famous accountability and get rid of the corruption that is eating up our country and be disciplined people…"



J.J Rawlings died on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at the Korle-Bu Teaching hospital.



The founder of the National Democratic Congress was last seen in public on October 19, during the final funeral rites leading to the burial of his mother, Victoria Agbotui.



