It’s ‘terrorism’; expel Carlos Ahenkorah from Parliament - Edgar Wiredu

Insurance analyst, Edgar Wiredu

Insurance analyst Edgar Wiredu is pushing for the sack of Member of Parliament for Tema West MP, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkora from parliament.

According to Mr. Wiredu, the Tema West lawmaker must be severely punished for snatching ballot paper to serve as a deterrent to others.



Speaking on Anopa Dwabre Mu on CTV in Accra on Friday, 8 January 2020, Mr. Wiredu told show host Nana Yaw Adwenpa that Mr. Ahenkorah’s action should not be entertained or encouraged.



He said: “That act by Carlos Ahenkorah, that guy must be punished”.



“If it’s even possible, he should be expelled from Parliament because what he even did is another form of a terrorist act. What Carlos Ahenkorah did is another form of terrorist act”.



“When we are complaining in this country that our general elections are being marred by these same actions. Has somebody not been sentenced for snatching a ballot box?” he asked.

“So, we needn’t encourage certain things, we needn’t entertain it. He must get the severest of punishment”, Mr Wiredu insisted.



In his view, “that particular act he [Carlos Ahenkorah] did was an action to deny this country of our movement forward because without a Speaker, a President cannot be sworn in…you’re bringing Ghana to a complete mess because we need a Ghana with a President, we need a Ghana in motion…so, such action, you don’t entertain them, you don’t encourage them; that man, like I said, if it’s possible, must be expelled from Parliament”.



Meanwhile, Mr Ahenkorah has apologised for snatching the ballot papers.



In a press statement, Mr. Ahenkorah explained: “I did it for the grassroots who relied on us in power to survive, the president who needs some peace to run the country and the greater NPP party as a whole because we cannot always allow the NDC to threaten and vilify us”.



“I apologise to my family and friends, both far and near, who may be affected by my actions.”

“The NPP in me couldn’t be controlled. I apologise but I tried!!!”



Seven-time Nadowli Kaleo MP Alban Bagbin of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), eventually, emerged winner from the chaotic voting process by beating ex-Speaker Prof Mike Oquaye of the governing New Patriotic Party.



Mr Ahenkorah said he is devastated by the outcome.



“I must say I am heartbroken and dejected. We’ve not seen the end of this yet. With this success, they [NDC] would tell us what they want and what they don’t want in parliament because the whip system has been compromised. This is so sad. I’ll die for my party any day.”