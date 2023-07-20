0
Menu
News

It's time to denounce false prophets - Prophet Kankam

Prophet Kankam Emmanuel.png Leader and founder of Jesus of Nazareth For All Freedom Fighters Fellowship, Prophet Kankam Emmanuel

Thu, 20 Jul 2023 Source: GNA

The leader and founder of Jesus of Nazareth For All Freedom Fighters Fellowship, Prophet Kankam Emmanuel Kwaku Attah Kakrah has cautioned Christians and Muslims to preach against false prophets.

Such people, he cautioned, would try to hide under the cloak of prominent religious bodies to carry out heinous, destructive and divisive acts.

Prophet Kankam, who shared his revelations in a News Conference in Accra said the evil doers would mostly try to use the church and Mosque to plunder the resources of the country through false prophecies.

He said the news conference was to expose and rescue Ghana and the entire world from all manner of idol worshipping and called on true Religious people to be firm in their faith to resist the temptations from such odd ones.

He said false prophets in the country constituted about 95 percent of religious groupings throughout the country and urged the true faithful to remain committed to defeat the evildoers.

Prophet Kankam urged true believers to use their religious platforms to preach against deceitful and charlatan lifestyles that have the potential to visit chaos and anarchy in the country.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
How Tsatsu Tsikata grilled first state witness in Gyakye Quayson trial
Court of Appeal unanimously dismisses Quayson's stay of proceedings application
Supreme Court dismisses application to block passage of anti-LGBTQ+ bill
Minority boycott of parliament: Inusah Fuseini explains why he agrees with Bagbin
EC cleared Quayson to contest 2020 election - Prosecution witness tells court
Farmer shot four times by police during Boti narcotics operation shares ordeal
Alan will follow me – Akufo-Addo’s words in 2007 after winning NPP flagbearership
Inusah Fuseini reacts to son's sentence in US for fraud
Bawumia being funded by northern Nigerian lobby group – Journalist alleges
Bortianor house where residents climb two wooden ladders to get in and out