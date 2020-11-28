It's time to rethink how democracy is practised in Ghana - Bawa Mogtari

Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari

Aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has indicated that there is the need for people to discern to know that politics is about not about insults.

To her, there is a need for a rethink about politics and democracy as practised in the country.



“For all who think politics is about insults, denigrating political opponents, and disparaging all who do not share our views or ideological differences, we need to rethink our views on democracy and freedom of association and speech.”



Over the years, I have come to value relationships and conversations that have characterized my presence on Social media. It has afforded me and many others ample opportunity to advocate for many causes. I don’t portend to be neutral and will never be.



I am NDC, I support John Mahama and proudly so. Never have I used my pages or handles to set others up for ridicule or turned this space into a window to dispense falsehood or share fake and photoshopped materials, all in the name of politics as some so-called neutrals gloat in, from time to time.

I have and will continue to welcome constructive debates and commentary on all social issues from A-Z. My mum will tell you that I have loved debates from when I could speak my very first words. The world has lived through many election campaigns and survived. Indeed, we have even witnessed the world’s largest and most advanced democracies crumble and struggle to stay true to their democratic credentials. For us here in Ghana, it is a two horse race literally – a choice between the most successful and now the largest opposition party, NDC and the ruling NPP.



For all who think politics is about insults, denigrating political opponents, and disparaging all who do not share our views or ideological differences, we need to rethink our views on democracy and freedom of association and speech. John Dramani Mahama and Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang are my candidates for Election 2020 and therefore my choice for President and Vice President respectively. They believe in democracy.



They believe in freedom of speech and of association. They are tolerant of divergent views and will govern based on the principle of inclusiveness and social justice.The ticket with a female vice-presidential candidate is evidently the best choice for Ghana. Our country has since independence not been able to convince any of the larger political parties to field a female Flagbearer or Running Mate. President Mahama’s biggest legacy to Ghana maybe this singular and bold step.



I look forward to the good people of Ghana buying into his vision for our future. On this note, I invite you to VOTE JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA on December 07.I look forward to a free and fair election and hopefully when this is all over we can and will preside over a peaceful and united Ghana.