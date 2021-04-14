It's too early for your flagbearer campaigns; stop & support Akufo-Addo - Dr. Asah Asante to NPP

Dr. Kwame Asah Asante, Senior Political Science Lecturer

Senior Political Science Lecturer, Dr. Kwame Asah Asante has supported the appeal by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu to members and supporters regarding the party’s 2024 flagbearership contest.

It's only three months into the second term of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and already the governing NPP members and supporters are gunning for certain persons to become the party's flagbearer for the 2024 elections.



But in reaction to the party's Presidential candidate's pitch, the Chief Scribe has called on the rank and file to halt all activities and campaigns stressing it's "way too early for anybody having the ambition to contest in the 2024 flagbearership race to make public such ambitions because time is just not rife".



During the NPP National Executives’ engagement sessions with party grassroots in the Savanna Regional Capital, Damango, on Friday, April 9, 2021, which formed part of their nationwide ''Thank You'' tour, John Boadu said; ''We have not even reached the stage where the party is considering guidelines or rules and regulations for the 2024 flagbearership contest, which is three years away per the party constitution.



"We just won the 2020 elections, and the President is still in the process of forming his government with the appointment of Ministers, Deputies, CEOs and governing Boards of the various State Institution, for us to start implementing our campaign promises. Our victory in 2024 will, by all means, be dependent on how this yet to be constituted second-term Akufo Addo led government performs.



"So, why are we rushing to look for a successor for the President when he hasn’t even finished forming his government? We, as leaders of the party, won’t allow such backwardness and distractions."

Responding to the current developments in the NPP, Dr. Asah Asante equally believed it is too early for the party to engage in a campaign for flagbearer.



According to him, what is important is for the party to support the President to execute his vision to develop the economy.



He outlined some promises of the President to Ghanaians for which he has been given the nod to head the State for the second time, therefore advising the NPP to see to it that the President's vision and mission become fruitful because the party's chances for victory in the next elections is contingent on the performance of the President.



Dr. Asah Asante urged the NPP to heed the counsel given by their General Secretary.



"I side with Mr. John Boadu that they should listen and exercise patience . . . I plead with the party to expedite measures to put things in the right order," he told Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo'.