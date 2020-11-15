It’s true – Binduri chief touts outstanding performance of NPP

Chief of the Binduri Traditional Area, Naba Robert Akolbire

Chief of the Binduri Traditional Area, Naba Robert Akolbire has confessed that the government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has indeed performed and the evidence abounds for all to see.

The Chief indicated that he was not speaking as a politician or in his capacity as a public servant but based on what his subjects had seen and attested to as projects and policies of the Akufo-Addo led administration.



To demonstrate to the gathering that he was not reading a rehearsed speech he starting cataloguing numerous projects and asked those gathered to respond ‘it’s true’ if indeed those projects had been executed.



As he took time to mention each project including the construction of a District Police Station, the construction of 92 boreholes and over 3000 Junior High School were beneficiaries of the Free Senior High School, the residents including his subordinate chiefs kept responding ‘it’s true’ simplifying that indeed the current administration had indeed executed those projects to the benefit of residents.

“I am a chief and this is what my people say your government has done. It is true you have embarked on numerous projects and they themselves have seen what you have done. I am not engaging in politics but this is the reality as you can hear them”, he said at a durbar and chiefs and people in honour of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia



Naba Robert Akolbire then called on his subjects to co-exist peacefully in spite of their political differences, especially in the political season to attract development to the area and appealed to government to equip the District Police Station with personnel and logistics to operate since they relied heavily on the Bawku Police Command for personnel.