It's unacceptable for SHSs to call parents to travel and pick sick children up at the hospital – Eduwatch

Education think tank Eduwatch has reacted to the death of the Aburi Girls student who died after she was reportedly refused an apartment.

The think tank described the situation where school management call for parents to come and pick up their sick children at the hospital as unfortunate.



According to Eduwatch, it is unacceptable for SHSs to call parents to travel and pick sick children up at the hospital when no one is nearby.



In its view, the state of sick bays in some SHSs is sorry, and even with NHIS, many sick bays continue to sell medicines.



To help address the situation, Eduwatch has asked the Ghana Education Service to liaise with GHS to develop a case management protocol for sick students in school.



It said the monitoring of the implementation of protocols should be mainstreamed into indicators for supervision by the school inspectors and key performance indicators of school heads.

It further asked GES to liaise with GHS to ensure sick bays have the required drugs, competent personnel, and basic facilities to function under the NHIS.



“GHS and GES must make NHIS work in SHS by providing needed drugs. Parent associations and older students must be interested in the state and functioning of health facilities in their schools,” the statement added.



