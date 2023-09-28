It’s unfair for high-profile criminal trials to prolong – AG to Judges

The Attorney General (AG) and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame

The Attorney General (AG) and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has expressed concern over the manner high-profile criminal trials in the country last.

According to the AG, it is unjust and unfair for so-called high profile criminal cases involving the summary offences of fraud to last longer while perceived ordinary members of the public are concluded in six months.



While urging the Judiciary to ensure that their processes are devoid of undue delays and inefficiencies, he said a robust legal system, underpinned by the rule of law, goes hand in hand with economic prosperity.



Godfred Dame was speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Annual General conference of the Association of Magistrates and Judges of Ghana in Accra on Tuesday.

“My Lady, I will only urge the Judiciary to ensure that their processes are devoid of undue delays and inefficiencies, for a robust legal system, underpinned by the rule of law, goes hand in hand with economic prosperity, bolsters the confidence of the people and deters the perpetration of wrongdoing.



“A court system in which summary trials of criminal cases can last for more than four years militates against the right to a fair trial, defeats the ends of justice and must be looked at again.



“It is unjust and unfair for so-called high profile criminal cases involving the summary offences of fraud, wilfully causing financial loss to the State and money laundering to drag on for years whilst similar cases filed against the perceived ordinary members of society are concluded within six months to one year,” the AG intimated.