It's unfortunate my uncles have been fighting this since God knows when - Mahama Ayariga on Bawku conflict

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central constituency, Mahama Ayariga

Member of Parliament (MP) for Bawku Central constituency, Mahama Ayariga has given the history and circumstances leading to the Cheftaincy conflict in Bawku for many years.

He spoke in an interview with Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's morning show, 'kokrokoo', Thursday.



"It has been unfortunate . . . the underline issue in Bawku is about the Kusasi people who are the land owners and the ovewhelming majority wanting to rule themselves," he said.



According to him there is a pre-colonial and post-colonial history in which the chieftaincy has been moving from one ethnic group to the other until 1983 when the the PNDC sought to place it in the hands of the Kusasis.



He said this was consistent with what the colonial authorities themselves who ochestrated the Mamprusi rule in Bawku sought to change it through Lord Listowell's Committee when they were leaving.



". . When they were also leaving they actually sought to change it through Lord Listowell's Committee so that it will be the Kusasis because they are the land owners and the overwhelming majority," he explained.

He told Kwami Sefa Kayi that his Uncles have been fighting this issue since time immemorial.



"My Uncles have been fighting this since God knows when . . . unfortunately for them we came under constitutional rule and under constitutional rule nobody can touch the Institution of Chieftaincy other than what it is now."



Background



In a statement by the Ministry of Information, “The Government condemns developments in Nalerigu today February 15, 2023, concerning the purported enskinment of a new Bawku Naba as illegal and a threat to National Security.”



"The security agencies have therefore been directed to arrest and prosecute any other person who holds himself out as a Bawku Naba.

“Further, any developments that have the potential to undermine the peace of Bawku will also be dealt with swiftly and in accordance with law,” government cautioned in the statement.



The Mamprusi faction in the protracted Bawku conflict was at the palace of the overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohugu Mahama Abdulai Sherigah II on Wedneday for the enskinment of a new Bawku Naba despite the recognition of Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II by the government and the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs as the legitimate ruler of the area.



There were reports that efforts by the government to stop the supposed enskinment from happening failed.