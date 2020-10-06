It’s unthinkable for pastors to demand tithe via online, other channels – Catholic Bishop

File photo of monies in an offering bowl

As the country is still battling with the global pandemic, Coronavirus, some men of God have deployed strategic means to receive tithes and offerings of members who do not make it to church due to the coronavirus scare.

Catholic bishop, Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson who could not fathom why some men of God will devise such means to ‘extort’ money from the children of God described the act as unthinkable.



“I heard that there were some pastors who were inviting members to send their tithe by post or something. This for me is unthinkable,” he said in an interview on Asaase FM’s Sunday Night show, theGhanareport published.



According to him, it is unacceptable for churches to ply that route as the kingdom business is not a money extortion business.



The cardinal also squashed claims that the global pandemic is a plaque from God by way of punishing the world.

According to him, the deadly disease, “is not a castigation or plague from God.”



Meanwhile, churches, among other religious bodies have resumed operations for the past two months.



They are to take full seating capacity as well as observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.