It took me three years to build my car - JHS graduate narrates

A photo of the student in his car taking a ride in town

The 18-year-old Junior High School (JHS) graduate, Kelvin Odartei Cruickshank, who manufactured his own vehicle, has disclosed that he began building his car from 2017 and is yet to complete the car.

He opened up on this in an interview with Happy FM’s DJ Advicer on the Ayekoo After Drive Show.



Explaining why it has taken him so long to complete his car, Kelvin said, “I was a student and I did not have anyone to support me financially. I buy the things myself so that has contributed to the delay. Also, there was school where you needed to wake up early and prepare and even do after school work. Sometimes when the prices of the materials go up, we need to wait for about two weeks to gather money and purchase these materials”.

When quizzed by DJ Advicer if the pace of the manufacturing will remain the same in the future, he answered in the negative as he expressed positivity that with changing circumstances, things will change.



Kelvin came into the limelight after videos of him driving in his car to school on the last day of his BECE examinations circulated on social media.