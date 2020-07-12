General News

‘It was a difficult period’ – Volta Regional Minister recovers after testing positive for coronavirus

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister

Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, said he has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

Dr Letsa who had been unwell for the past two weeks, eventually tested positive for the virus and had been on self-isolation following advice from his doctors.



“Two weeks ago, I felt unwell and eventually tested +ve for #COVID-19. I self-isolated at my private residence,” the Regional Minister said on Twitter Saturday.



“It was a difficult period but thanks to a team of doctors, I have recovered and now tested negative,” he added.



The Volta Region has currently recorded 378 COVID-19 cases as of July 11, 2020. The figure adds to Ghana’s caseload which stands at 23,834 with 135 deaths.



COVID-19 Vrs Ghana Politicians

A number of government appointees in Ghana have tested positive for COVID-19 within the last few weeks.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission and former General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly referred to as Sir John died on July 1, 2020, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital as a result of COVID-19 complications.



The New Patriotic Party’s campaign manager for the 2020 general elections, Peter Mac Manu who also tested positive for COVID-19 is also currently receiving treatment at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.



Ghana’s Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang - Manu also tested positive for the virus about three weeks ago and received treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre in Accra.



The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Lydia Dsane-Selby, also tested positive for Coronavirus within the same period.

Mayor of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, K.K. Sam, who also tested positive for the disease, however, passed on.



The MCE died on Friday, June 12, 2020, while receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre where he was rushed to after falling sick.



Within the same period, Dan Botwe, the Minister for Regional Reorganization and Development was also admitted at the University of Ghana Medical Centre “upon feeling unwell”.



Education Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh also contracted the virus and was receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Center. He has since been discharged.





