It was disappointing that NPP MPs were missing at Bagbin’s thanksgiving service - Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has slammed the caucus of the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and their MPs in parliament for failing to attend the thanksgiving service of Speaker Alban Bagbin.

According to the legislator, this is not only shocking but disappointing.



He indicated that the only members of Parliament besides the 1st and 2nd Deputy Speakers of Parliament present were from the NDC caucus.



A service was held at the Christ The King Church in Accra for the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, yesterday, Monday, February 1, 2021, on his successful election to the high office of Speaker.



The service was attended by the two Deputy Speakers of Parliament, Members and Former Members of Parliament, the Clerk to and Staff of Parliament.



The running mate of the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 elections Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, represented former President John Dramani Mahama at the Thanksgiving service.

Alban Bagbin in his address recognized God’s favour in the events that led to his election and quoted the popular Christian saying that he who kneels before God can stand before any man. He pledged to seek God’s face and guidance in all his dealings during the four years he will serve as Speaker of the 8th Parliament.



Dr. Apaak reacting to the service said he was disappointed his colleagues from the other side failed to attend.



He said: "Sad! Unfortunate! Shocking! Disappointing! I didn’t see the leadership nor members of NPP caucus at the Thanksgiving Service of the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Bagbin held at the Christ The King Church today February 1st, 2021."



"The only members of Parliament besides the 1st and 2nd Deputy Speakers of Parliament present were from the NDC caucus."



"Several former Members of Parliament attended, guess what, also NDC. The lines have been clearly drawn, folks!”