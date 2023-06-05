5
Menu
News

'It was my first time having sex' – Man jailed 12 years for defiling 10-year-old

Video Archive
Mon, 5 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Aaron Aban, currently serving a 12-year jail term at Kumasi Central Prison, has shared his account of the incident that led to his imprisonment.

Aaron, who was a pupil teacher, confessed that the act with a student, whom he suspects to be between 10 and 12 years old, was his first sexual experience.

In an interview with Crime Check Foundation, Aaron revealed, "I had never had sex before."

He narrated the circumstances surrounding the incident, saying, "It occurred in a school where I was employed as a pupil teacher. I deeply regret what happened. I was teaching JHS 1 and 3. The seniors were preparing to write their final exams, so I stayed after school until 6 in the evening to teach them.

"I was engrossed in my own activities in the ICT lab when she came by. I asked her to go home, but she insisted that her house was nearby and she could leave at any time. She found what I was doing on the laptop interesting, and she started watching too.

"I believe she had no malicious intent. I would describe her as innocent. However, being alone together in the ICT lab triggered an idea in my mind, and I engaged in that act with her. However, I did not force her," he added.

Aaron, who is currently pursuing his education in prison, expressed deep remorse for his action and acknowledged the negative impact it has had on his life.

"I feel immense sadness when I think about it because it has shattered my dreams of pursuing an education. I miss my home and family during festive seasons. In here, people subject you to all sort of things and you don't even get the simple things you yearn for," he tearfully shared.



Meanwhile, watch a snippet of GhanaWeb TV's latest program that focuses mainly on Everyday People below:



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:





Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:







GA/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Kweku Baako reacts to adjournment of case against Ken Agyapong
Insider details of how Otumfuo destooled 96-year-old chief of Antoa
Former Minister slams Navrongo man for burying dad in a Toyota Corolla
Akufo-Addo vs. Domelevo: Kofi Bentil slams SC ‘belated’ ruling
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe