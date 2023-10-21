It was my uncle who elevated Dormaa to paramountcy - Otumfuo replies Dormaahene

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has spoken about how the Dormaa traditional area became a paramountcy, stating that it took a decision of a former occupant of the Golden Stool.

Addressing his people at an Asanteman Council meeting at the Manhyia Palace on October 19, 2023, the Asantehene said there was the need to revisit history to combat efforts from some quarters to distort history.



Portions of his address posted by Opemsuo Radio on YouTube had the Asantehene speaking to how a former the predecessor of the current Dormaahene was inducted into office.



"Sampa is my town, Bono and Ahafo… Agyeman Badu (the first) took his oath here before going to assume his throne. He was a teacher here at Government Boys School. He swore in front of my uncle before assuming his position," Otumfuo stated.



"It is because of these notorious one that I am recounting this issue. What at all is it?" he emphasized before outlinging a historical sequence of relations and how the royal politics has evolved over time.



Agyeman Badu I, who he referred to is an uncle of the current Dormaa chief, Agyeman Badu II, who has in recent years fired salvos at the Otumfuo and his level of influence.

In a recent interview with Ghanaweb, Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeayo Agyeman Badu II, said among other things that there was "no King in Ghana" as the 1992 constitution does not make any reference and room for that.



He is also on record in the past to have warned chiefs under the Dormaa jurisdiction from going to pay alliegiance to other paramoutcies aside the one that gave them their throne.



Watch Otumfuo's speech below:



