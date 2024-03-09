It was obvious – Kwesi Pratt on Mahama's choice of Prof Opoku-Agyemang as running mate

Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr, has stated that it was almost impossible for former President John Dramani Mahama to have replaced Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

According to him, the evidence was clear based on the performance of the National Democratic Congress in the 2020 election and the need for the party to ensure stability going into the upcoming election.



“If you can conduct a proper analysis, it was obvious from day one that Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was going to be the choice. It was so clear. This is nothing to argue about that, it was very plain,” he stated on the Friday, March 9, 2024, edition of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo morning show.



The veteran journalist noted that the NDC despite losing the 2020 election saw remarkable improvements in their results and thus argued that it would not have been smart to make changes to the John and Jane ticket.



“Also if former President John Dramani Mahama had decided not to go with the woman again, the NDC would have spent the next nine months giving explanations. Nobody would’ve listened to anything; the only question would be why you changed the woman and anything you say would become another subject. That controversy was needles,” he added.



Former President Mahama on March 7, 2024, received the approval of the NDC leadership over his nomination of Prof Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the second time in four years.



The pair were presented on the NDC’s ticket for the 2020 presidential election but lost out to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr, Mahamudu Bawumia who won their second term after coming to power in 2016,

Vice President Bawumia who has been elected as successor to President Akufo-Addo by the NPP is yet to announce his running mate.







GA/SARA



