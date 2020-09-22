It was real love - Ghanaian who scammed 68-year-old British of £18,000 defends himself

An image of Rodney Cudjoe and Beth Haining

A Ghanaian man, Rodney Cudjoe, who is making waves albeit negatively in the British media for allegedly defrauding a 68-year-old British grandmother of some £18,000 in a sophisticated romance scam, has denied the claims.

Cudjoe, who married Beth Haining, in 2015 in Accra, Ghana, after allegedly intoxicating her with mind-blowing sex, has been kicked out of his matrimonial home in Redditch, Worcs in the UK pending the grant of divorce by the courts.



Beth Haining filed for divorce alleging that Cudjoe had planned all along to scam her by pretending to love her and eventually marrying her in a hurriedly put together wedding in Accra as was reported by MyNewsGh.com



But Mr Cudjoe, who is now resident in Birmingham and earnestly seeking asylum, has vehemently refuted the claim of intention to scam and scamming the retired social worker.



He explained that he had been subjected to physical abuse by the granny following disagreements.



“I moved her. It wasn’t an act. I wanted to make it work. The money wasn’t for me. It was for businesses to make a future together,” he explained.



Mr Cudjoe revealed that Beth slapped him multiple times in the face following a squabble over his visa expiry and her refusal to renew it for her.

“My visa was expiring on October 27 and she had slapped my face twice in May,” he lamented.



But Beth insisted that when Cudjoe came to the UK, he changed from a loving, helpful husband to a lazy, irritating and sex-depriving gold digger.



“He didn’t stop moaning and nothing I did was good enough,” Beth cried out while narrating her ordeal in the hands of Cudjoe.



The romance scam between Cudjoe and Beth is gaining prominence in the UK as people warn against scams perpetrated by West African young men, especially Nigerians and Ghanaians.





Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.