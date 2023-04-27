It will be a curse for John Mahama to hold the state sword again – Koku Anyidoho

John Dramani Mahama

Former deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has stated that it would be a curse on Ghana for former president John Dramani Mahama to hold the Sword of State for the third time because Mahama's motive for seeking to return to the presidency is "greed."

Anyidoho, who was expelled from the NDC over misconduct, pointed out that John Mahama had already held the State Sword twice before, on July 24, 2012, and January 07, 2013. He urged Ghanaians to be cautious and not allow Mahama to curse the country with his greedy agenda.



In a Twitter post on April 26, 2023, Koku Anyidoho explained: “If John Mahama holds the Sword of State for the third time, it shall be a curse on Ghana . He held the Sword of State on July 24, 2012, and January 07, 2013. Let’s not allow John Mahama to curse Ghana with his greedy agenda.”



John Mahama Mahama previously served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, before losing to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election. He unsuccessfully ran against Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 election but has expressed confidence that he can win in 2024 and bring about the changes he believes the country needs.





