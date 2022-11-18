It will be a world wonder if Ofori-Atta survives censure motion - Ricketts-Hagan

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Opposition Member of Parliament for Cape Coast South, George Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan, has stated that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, will not survive the censure motion moved against him in parliament.

According to the MP, if the minister is not fired based on the allegations against him and the evidence available to support them, it will be considered a world wonder.



“It is very clear and it will be one of the wonders of the world if the finance minister actually survives,” the MP said on Okay FM’s morning program, dubbed Ade Akye Abia.



The minority group in parliament has moved a motion of censure against the finance minister, citing various allegations, including conflict of interest and mismanagement of the Ghanaian economy.



An 8-member ad hoc committee set up by the Speaker of Parliament to probe the allegations has so far received evidence from the minority group.



Speaking about the evidence advanced by the minority, Mr. Ricketts-Hagan said everything shows the minister is culpable of the various allegations.

“Everything we have charged him with or alleged shows… he has breached our Financial Management Act with regards to the fiscals. He has breached the Bank of Ghana’s debt financing, and what has become more serious has to do with our petroleum sector. You know we have laws guiding where our petroleum revenues should go, and it is clear in the Act that all petroleum revenues should go into the Petroleum Fund. The finance minister at the GNPC didn’t ensure the money went into the fund. Instead, it was transferred to a different account," he explained.



Meanwhile, Ken Ofori-Atta is expected to appear before the committee later today, Friday, November 18, 2022, to respond to the grounds of the motion and the allegations levelled against him.







GA/FNOQ