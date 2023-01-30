It will be difficult to bounce back – Husband of Oyibi waakye seller laments

Waakye is a major dish eaten at any part of the day

Husband of a food vendor at Oyibi, Yellow Sisi Special Waakye, has lamented the impact a recent food poisoning incident will have on the operations of his wife's business.

The unnamed man speaking on condition of anonymity with Accra-based Citi News said the incident has left his wife traumatized and that he is unsure that the business will bounce back again despite being a major source of livelihood for his family.



His wife, he said, haboured no ill intentions and would never had deliberately put people in harm's way: “My wife can’t do anything bad to her family nor her customers because we eat the same food anytime it’s prepared.



“My wife, one of her sales ladies and my daughter also reported to the hospital for treatment after eating the food. There is no way she will do anything to harm her customers,” he stated.



The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) confirmed in a statement that only one person died from the incident contrary to the earlier report that five people had died. They added that about 53 persons were hospitalized as a result.



According to Citi News, the deceased man was the landlord of the parcel of land where the waakye joint is located at a place called Bush Canteen.

The wife of the deceased told Citi FM: “my husband ate the food on Friday [January 20, 2023] and was subsequently rushed to the hospital a day after when he was pronounced dead after a short while.”



The husband of the waakye seller also revealed that he had tried to get the landlord to seek medical attention to no avail.



“All attempts by my wife to convince the landlord to seek medical attention immediately after the situation happened were not heeded.



“It is very sad that the landlord passed. My wife did all she could to convince him to visit the hospital, but he declined. His death has left my wife and I disturbed but all we can say is sorry,” he added.



