It will be great disservice if we don't unite to bring Bawumia to power - AFB National Coordinator

Daniel Kwaku Mensah speaking to some NPP supporters at the thanksgiving service

Source: Nana Peprah, Contributor

The National Coordinator for the All For Bawumia (AFB) campaign team, Daniel Kwaku Mensah, has called on all NPP fraternities across the country to get united and fight to ensure Bawumia wins the presidential seat.

DKM who was commenting on matters arising after the just-ended NPP parliamentary primaries said it was time the party supporters put all differences aside and fight hard to ensure the party crowns victory with its presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Accordingly to him, it will be of great disservice to the party if members fail to work hard in unity to help break the eight.



MKwaku Mensah who doubles as the NPP Constituency organizer for Manso- Nkwanta and assembly member for the Moseaso electoral area, is of the firm conviction that members working in unity will help the party break the eight with ease.



He entreated them to put all bitterness and differences aside to ensure their victory.

"I plead with you in the name of God that this is not the time we backbite or make enemies within. It will be very unfortunate if we don't unite to get the flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia elected. We shouldn't let things get out of hand before we come back apportion blame and express regret", he told a gathering of NPP faithful at the Suame constituency after the thanksgiving service program by the elected parliamentary candidate, John Darko.



"We all followed some preferred candidates to the election, but after the contest, we've come back as one. That is what we are urging everyone to do. Let's stop attacking each other on platforms verbally and think of victory in 2024 for our presidential candidate and the various parliamentary candidates elected. Let's stop removing people from the platform because they were not in our camps. That should be a thing of the past", he said.



Describing former president John Dramani Mahama as incompetent and having nothing good to offer Ghanaians, he expressed hope that victory was truly assured for Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, and the only thing left was for members, and executives to play their respective roles with all seriousness and in unity.