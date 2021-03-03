It will be hypocritical to disqualify Hawa Koomson on the basis of Kasoa shooting – Allotey Jacobs

Former Central Regional chairman of NDC, Allotey Jacobs

Social Commentator and suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs has opined that it will be a hypocritical decision to disqualify Hawa Koomson on the basis of the Kasoa shooting she was involved in.

The Minister-Designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, during the voters’ registration exercise, fired a gun at a polling station during a scuffle between herself and her NDC opponent, Phyllis Naa Koryoo Okunor.



She subsequently apologized for her actions during her vetting on 18th February, 2021.



Allotey Jacobs, in an interview with Happy FM’s Don Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show defended Hawa Koomson’s action stating that it was in self-defense and as such it will be unfair to disqualify her on that basis.



“She fought for her life and I say it will be hypocritical on the part of NDC minority appointees in parliament to say that because of the shooting incidence, they will disqualify her. Don’t let us play the ostrich.

Don’t let us play hypocrisy because in our elections, depending on the party in power, we will always want to maintain its number of seats so you will definitely see some form of violence. It is nothing new. All we can say is that we need to stop this violence. She defended herself because there was a mob after her”, he told Happy FM’s Don Prah.



On his part, Hawa Koomson is a very amiable person who never discriminates no matter one’s party colours and as such he has pledged his unflinching support for this “extraordinary” woman.



Reports indicate that the Appointments Committee of Parliament has failed to approve the appointments of ministers-designate for Food and Agriculture, Information and Fisheries – Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah and Hawa Koomson – respectively.



In the case of Hawa Koomson, the Minority side of the Appointments Committee, are of the opinion that she is not fit for the job.