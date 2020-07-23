Politics

It will be 'nonsensical' on my part to visit NDC head office without invitation - Koku Anyidoho

Former Deputy General Secretary of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho says he has no business to do at his party’s headquarters anymore as he no longer holds any position in the party.

According to him, it will be 'nonsensical' on his part to get up every day and go to the party’s Headquarters as he has businesses to take care of as the Chief Executive Officer of Atta Mills Institute.



“When I was Deputy General Secretary, that was a different matter; it was my duty for 24 hours, but now I have something else to do and so why should I be roaming around the party’s head office? Where from this one? It is absolute nonsense on my part to get up every day and go to party head office. I have works to do; I have businesses to run and I have things to take care of," he argued.



“I have not gone anywhere but the truth of the matter is that having grown up in Burma Camp and having lived a very decent life, I don’t know how to usurp authority and power,” he stressed in an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show.



He, however, made the analogy that he has become like an Army General on retirement who cannot wear his uniform and command again; thus, even though he can visit the party’s office to exchange pleasantries and offer his ideas, he can only do so upon invitation.



Beyond the invitation, the former Deputy Chief Scribe of the NDC said he has family and domestic businesses to attend to as well as his new baby, the Atta Mills Institute which needs proper nurturing to grow well to achieve its intended purpose.



“If you are a former General or Commissioner and you go on retirement, you can go to Burma Camp and exchange pleasantries but you cannot wear uniform and command again. But I will go to party head office upon invitation, but beyond that when I wake up in the morning, I have family, domestic and then I have this baby called the Atta Mills Institute that I have given birth to; duties to perform. I have to breastfeed my new baby and nurture it to grow; I have to work and I was a professional and I am still a professional and so I have to do my work,” he told Kwame Nkrumah

He disclosed that even though he will not voluntarily visit the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Headquarters without invitation, he has been talking to some people in the party to brainstorm ideas which is solely the responsibility of the people to work with those ideas.



" ..Even as an office-holder, it is not every idea that will be accepted, and what of now that you are not an office holder? There are people in charge and so we should let them manage it,” he stated.



To him, just as he was invited to serve on the Presidential Primaries Committee after his defeat in the General Secretary Position contest, he will avail himself for the service of the party should he be called upon again.



