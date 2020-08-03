Politics

It will be 'something else' if I meet Asiedu Nketia – Abronye DC warns

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe a.k.a. Abronye DC is accusing NDC’s Chief Scribe of bussing some ‘aliens’ to his constituency to partake in the ongoing voters’ registration exercise.

He claims Johnson Asiedu Nketia together with some NDC regional executives masterminded the move to let some unknown persons believed to be supporters of the NDC to register in Banda in the Bono Region.



But they were refused entry to the town for the registration by military personnel stationed at Banda.



In a viral video, Mr. Asiedu Nketia was seen indignantly exchanging words with the soldiers who had blocked the road to stop busloads of people from accessing registration centres.

It is however uncleared where the people were being bused from but Abronye DC told NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ that they are not residents of Banda.



He vowed to resist any entry into the community by NDC bused supporters from Côte d'Ivoire to help rig the December polls.



“They [NDC] signed EC’s agreement not to bus anyone from anywhere to register. So why are they doing contrary to that? I will not watch this happen, never! It will be something else if I meet him [Asiedu Nketia] during our usual checks in the community,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.

