It will be the last kick of a dying horse - Otokunor speaks on NPP's 2024 re-election bid

An aspiring General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor, has described the bid of the ruling party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), going into the 2024 elections as a “last kick of a dying horse.”

The current Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, who is seeking the substantive office of the Chief Executive position of the opposition party, explained that he knows for sure that the NPP will not give them an easy race in the impending elections.



He added that it will be a desperate attempt for them to hold onto the power they currently have.



“The power 2024 will not be child’s play. It will not be a joke. The NPP is not going to allow us to take it easy. It is going to be the last kick of a dying horse and you know what the last kicks of a dying horse means: the NPP will do anything to hold onto power,” he said.



Speaking to GhanaWeb TV’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese on Election Desk, Dr. Peter Otokunor further stated that while that is the case, there is a need for the NDC to go into the race with a bold and fearless person.



Putting himself forward as that candidate to be able to go head-to-head with the NPP in 2024, the politician said that he is ready to sacrifice it all.

“Now, that would mean you would need somebody who is courageous, who is bold and fearless. Somebody who is ready to sacrifice it all. Somebody who wants to leave a legacy. Somebody who is very hungry for power to lead the party, and that is Dr. Peter Boamah Otokunor for you,” he said.



Watch the full interview on GhanaWeb TV below:







Watch the latest episode of People&Places on GhanaWeb TV below:





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV below:







AE/PEN